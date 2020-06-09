ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Loved ones will get to say their final goodbyes to David Dorn, a retired St. Louis police captain, on June 10.
Public visitation will be held Tuesday from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church at 915 North Taylor Ave. The following day, family and police personnel will gather for a private funeral at Saint Louis Friendly Temple on Martin Luther King Drive at 10 a.m.
After a night of protests against police brutality, Dorn was shot and killed by looters outside of Lee's Pawn and Jewelry in North City Tuesday night. He spent 38 years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department before becoming the police chief in Moline Acres.
[WATCH: Surveillance video shows 'persons of interest' wanted in connection with Ret. Capt. David Dorn's murder]
Dorn helped out the owners of Lee's Pawn and Jewelry due to his extensive background in police work. When the business' alarm would go off, Dorn would check it out.
Helen Martin said she became friends with Dorn and he helped her come up with ways to protect her business on Washington Avenue and her customers.
"I broke out in tears immediately because I couldn't believe that something that devastating and horrible could happen to such a wonderful and incredible human being," Martin said.
All of those who attended Tuesday's visitation described Dorn as selfless, kind and humble.
"David Dorn is my son's father-in-law," Emma Washington said. "And I knew him for years and year. We were just like one family all together."
The line to get inside the chapel lined the sidewalk.
"He is such a wonderful, caring person. He wanted to do anything for everybody," Washington said. "If we needed anything done he would do it. He would come and help us."
Flowers can be sent to Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church on the day of the visitation. Donations can be made to a memorial fund, CrimeStoppers, and BackStoppers.
Masks are mandatory to attend both ceremonies and social distancing will be implemented due to health concerns.
