ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- This weekend we celebrate the Fourth of July, the birth of our country. We want to take a look back at one veteran's story who served the United States during WWII. The local veteran is no longer with us to tell his unique story but thanks to his daughter, his legacy will live on.
"I wanted to tell my dad's story because he's my hero, what he went through in the service is just overwhelming," Kathy Meyers said. "To be a young boy, to go overseas, to fly and drop bombs. To go through all the things he did and then to be shut down and be a prisoner of war and be in the 80-day death march."
After the attack on Pearl Harbor, Jerry Myers felt it was his duty to serve his country even when he was not of legal age.
"He was 17, so he got my grandma to fib on his birth certificate and say that he was born in 23 instead of 24, so he could get in the service," Kathy Meyers said. "That's how bad he wanted to protect this country. It was that important to him."
Like many members of the greatest generation, Jerry Meyers did not feel comfortable speaking about his time during the war.
"I was probably in my early 40s when he finally started talking and he allowed us to get his metals out and have them put in a shadow box. And he started talking," Kathy Meyers said. "And that's when I told him, 'I and generations after me need to know your story, we need to know I'll never remember, so would you please sit down with me.'"
Kathy Meyers was a fast typer and put together a journal about the war in her dad's own words. Watch the video above for the full report.
