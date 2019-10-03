ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The daughter of a Godfrey firefighter who died in the line of duty this year used her birthday to raise money for BackStoppers.
Read: Hundreds gather to mourn fallen Godfrey firefighter
According to BackStoppers, Nora Ringering asked for donations for the organization instead of gifts for her 9th birthday, her first without her dad Capt. Jake Ringering. She collected $1,400 and presented a check to BackStoppers.
Capt. Ringering died as a result of injuries sustained while battling a house fire on Culp Lane, near the Bethalto Sports Complex on March 5, 2019. Officials said the 37-year-old was injured when a portion of a brick house collapsed while firefighters were working to extinguish the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.