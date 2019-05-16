ST. LOUIS(KMOV.com) --Guns are not allowed on the Metrolink but data collected for the past 3 years from the St. Louis County and City police departments shows a large number of guns confiscated by police on Metrolink trains and platforms.
In 2017, St. Louis County Police seized 49 guns with city officers seized sevens guns. There was an increase in 2018 --- 81 guns were seized by county police and city police took eight guns.
St. Louis County Police Captain Scott Melies -- oversees all of the police officers assigned to the Metrolink -- why there's such a difference between the county and city numbers.
Melies says the difference in the gun confiscation numbers is due to how many officers are assigned from each department.
"St. Louis County has 44 officers designated to the train. We ride down into the city, we are trying to augment city patrols. St. Louis City has fewer officers than us assigned to the trains, so we work in connection with them, " said Melies.
He stresses that security on the Metrolink is a layered approach including the following three ways.
- Surveillance cameras are constantly monitoring trains and platforms.
- Hired security guards are at most stations
- Police doing their patrols in the area.
News 4 requested data from the st. Clair County Sheriff's Department but have not received those numbers.
