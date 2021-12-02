Data shows impact pandemic had on Illinois students last school year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) – New data from the Illinois State Board of Education shows the impact the pandemic had on students in the 2020-2021 school year.
Last year, the data showed one in five students was chronically absent, missing 10% or more of the school year. Preliminary spring testing data also showed far few students met grade-level standards in English and Math.
The Board of Education is encouraging schools to direct federal pandemic relief funds to research-based interventions for current 10th graders not on track for graduation.
