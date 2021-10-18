(KMOV.com) - The number of Americans dying from a breakthrough case of COVID-19 is a fraction of a percent, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The agency reports nearly 187 million people in the United States are fully vaccinated. Of those, 24,717 people have been hospitalized with a breakthrough case of COVID-19. 7,148 people have died, marking .004 percent of all vaccinated people.

"Of these very small groups of people who get hospitalized and die, it's a very small group, most of them have a clearly defined risk factor, which is age," said Dr. JoAnn Jose, an infectious disease physician. "I think we should be very careful about the conclusions we're drawing from this one person."

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell was undergoing a battle with cancer and was 84-years-old, two risk factors that likely factored into his death, said Jose. He died from COVID-19 complications and was fully vaccinated.

"What you're doing when you get yourself vaccinated is you're giving yourself a degree of protection that you wouldn't have without the vaccination," she said. "It's not a guarantee that you will be disease-free and you'll never ever possibly get ill."

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, there are currently 299 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the St. Louis region. 66 of those people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 22 percent of all hospitalizations. The rest are unvaccinated.

The total number of breakthrough cases can be hard to calculate, as the CDC decided earlier this year to count only those cases deemed severe enough to require hospitalization. Many health experts estimate the true number of breakthrough cases is much higher than what has been recorded.