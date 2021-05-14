LOS ANGELES, CA (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) – Dash camera video captured a man robbing and assaulting a Taiwanese grandfather at gunpoint in the Los Angeles-area.
Monday night, Paul Liao was driving for Lyft when he was robbed at gunpoint at an Arco Station in South El Monte Rosemead Boulevard and Rush Street. The suspect slid into the car’s backseat after Liao said he had just finished washing his car and was waiting for his next ride.
"Two choices, he want the car and he want the money, that's it,” recalled Liao. The suspect hit the driver twice with a gun before taking off. Liao had a bloody nose from the incident.
In the video, the suspect grabs Liao’s phone and then forces the man to hand over more than $1,500 in cash. Liao’s daughter-in-law said he had just earned that money at another job.
Liao said the suspect tried to take his car, but he was able to convince the suspect that he wouldn’t be able to drive it because he’s not the owner. "I said my car is a new system, it doesn't have a key, you cannot drive it, you cannot move,” said Liao.
Following the crime, detectives canvassed the area for more security video. The dash camera video provided a clear view of the suspect’s face, which has led to tips about the man behind the crime.
"We're using many new systems at our disposal through the sheriff's department to help identify this individual and we are very confident we will have the individual in custody soon,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. Richard Lewis.
