ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Harrowing video captured by an Uber driver's dash cam shows a driver speeding down the wrong lanes of Interstate 64/40, heading eastbound in the westbound lanes. The incident happened just after midnight on Saturday, driver Medeya Espina posted the footage on her Facebook page.
The video, which was captured about a half mile from the Big Bend exit on westbound 64, shows Espina driving in the left lane. As she comes around a corner, the headlights of an oncoming car come into frame and quickly close on her vehicle.
At the last second Espina swerves to avoid the driver, who never slows or changes course. Shortly after that video, the wrong-way driver was in an accident near Boyle Avenue. According to police, the driver said she was driving westbound on 64 in her Toyota Yaris and swerved to avoid something in the road. However the driver she struck told police the Toyota was travelling the wrong direction.
"Preliminary information is that the driver of the Yaris stated she was traveling westbound on I-64 when she observed something or someone in the road, causing her to swerve and strike the Mini Cooper. The driver of the Mini Cooper stated she was traveling west from the Vandeventer on-ramp onto I-64 when she observed the Yaris traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes towards her. The driver of the Mini Cooper stated she attempted to maneuver her vehicle out of the way however she was unsuccessful," police said.
A passenger in the Mini Cooper was taken to the hospital, but the injuries were minor. Police say an investigation is ongoing.
Espina, having narrowly avoided a head-on collision, posted this to Facebook along with the dashcam videos.
"Please don’t drink and drive, wear your seatbelt, put that phone down and be alert. I thought I was a goner yesterday, if it wasn’t for my quick reaction I would have been dead. The guy was flying on 64/40 West going the wrong way, I called 911 right after, he ended up hitting someone on Boyle and the whole highway got shut down. Please be careful out there."
(0) comments
