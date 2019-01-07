GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. (CNN) -- Grand Rapids police say officers were responding to a fight early Tuesday morning when the driver of a minivan ran from the scene.
Officers chased that driver, leaving their keys in the police cruiser.
Next, a 17-year-old girl, who was previously by the minivan, got into the cruiser and took off.
The dash cam recorded her wild ride.
Police say the teen first hit that minivan, then blew through several stop signs and drove up onto a sidewalk.
Eventually, she got out and was arrested.
She's been identified as 17-year-old Alyssa Martinez.
She's charged with unlawfully driving an automobile, malicious destruction of property and related counts.
As for the minivan driver who fled the scene, that person was also arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault.
