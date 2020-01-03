ST. JOHN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An attempted traffic stop ended in a deadly wreck on St. Charles Rock Road near Interstate 170 Thursday evening.
A St. Ann officer reportedly tried to stop a motorcycle rider he spotted doing wheelies. Police said the officer followed the rider, who stayed on one wheel more than a mile farther.
Police said there was never a pursuit but the officer eventually turned his lights and sirens on so they could cross the intersection safely.
Moments later, the officer saw the biker crash into a car around 5:40 p.m.
That motorcyclist, 25-year-old Andrew Porter, was killed in the crash.
The driver of the car that was hit suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
"It's not just here. It's a problem everywhere. This is not uncommon," Lt. Col. Charles Thal with the St. Ann Police Department said. "It brings up a good point on how careful people need to be. Because it doesn't even need to be police behind these motorcycles."
