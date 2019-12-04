MACEDONIA, Oh. (CNN) -- Police say an officer in Ohio was on the scene of an accident Saturday night when a driver ran into him.
In this dashcam video, you see officer Brandon Heisler using his flash light to direct traffic.
He says he stepped in the middle of the road to help cars pass and when his back was turned a distracted driver clipped him.
