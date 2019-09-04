ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Friday the 13th will never be the same.
That's according to the Darkness, St. Louis' longest-running haunted house.
The Darkness, which is located off South 8th Street, will open its doors on Friday the 13th for its 26th annual fright fest with new renovations and scary attractions including the Skull Kingdom and the Army of the Dead.
For the opening weekend, guests can save $13 on their tickets and experience the Hive live zombie, the clown-filled TerrorVisions, and the Horror Party Room with pinball games, an escape room, and a replica electric chair.
For more information, click here.
