ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Three-time GRAMMY Award winner Darius Rucker will perform at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in March!
The tour, ‘Darius Rucker Live’, will stop at iconic venues across the country for intimate performances. Rucker will perform in St. Louis on March 17.
“It’s been a dream of mine for a while to bring our show to these beautiful theaters,” notes Rucker. “Some of my favorite venue memories over the years are at places like the Apollo in New York or the Royal Albert Hall in London, as it’s just a different experience when you’re that close. With Hootie, we went straight from playing dive bars to arenas, so there are still a lot of theatres I’ve never had the opportunity to play. I’ll just say that this tour will have a lot of firsts, even for me.”
