PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Daniel Ponce de Leon is on the attack.
When he’s going right, the 28-year-old right-hander carries himself with a certain swagger on the mound. Last year, though, Ponce wasn’t exactly satisfied with how frequently that version of himself appeared for the Cardinals.
The problem in 2019, he says, was that in the difficult times on the mound—the days where things just didn’t seem to fall into place as easily, mechanically or mentally—it’s like he was lost without a compass. He’d be searching, but didn’t have a baseline to know exactly what he was searching for.
“The thing was last year, I didn’t know what was wrong or right,” Ponce de Leon said. “So it would be one checkpoint one day and then that would work for a while, but then it would go away. So I had to go to a new one. That would work, but then it would go away.
“But now I know what I’m doing.”
The consistency of his confidence is evident so far this spring, as Ponce’s presence is quickly becoming impossible to ignore. Friday he threw three innings of scoreless relief in the Cardinals' 3-2 loss to the Mets, allowing just two hits while striking out four. Ponce de Leon pounded the strike zone and opened eyes with the authority he showed with his fastball up in the zone. Friday’s starter Adam Wainwright described Ponce’s knack for that pitch as being as natural as Waino’s knack for his curveball.
It just is what it is. And it’s impressive.
“He’s got a little different fastball, doesn’t he?” Wainwright said. “Throw a fastball down the middle and watch people swing and miss it. Like he did in Cincinnati that time.”
Funny you should mention that, Waino. When asked about the confidence he feels while pitching at present, Ponce hearkened back to that special night at Great American Ballpark in 2018. In his MLB debut, Ponce de Leon held the Reds hitless over seven innings, and was removed from the game before ever allowing a hit because of a high pitch-count.
Thinking back to that day on Friday, Ponce de Leon described how the confidence he had in each of his pitches—which back then, didn’t yet include the curveball that Ponce said Friday we’d see more often from him this year—put him into a zone that spelled trouble for the opposing batters.
“That was the most peaceful game I ever pitched,” Ponce de Leon said. “I didn’t feel nervous at all. I don’t know why, I just had like, that calm in me. Like I knew I could do it.”
Ponce is feeling that kind of confidence again in the spring of 2020. He’s showcasing the kind of stuff you wouldn’t feel comfortable stashing in Memphis as rotation depth, waiting for an injury before you can benefit from it at the MLB-level.
And that’s kind of the point. He’s trying to force his way off the Memphis shuttle for good.
“I’m not really worried about everyone else,” Ponce de Leon said. “I just know if I go out there and I pitch and they’re like, ‘This guy’s good. We’ve got to put him somewhere.’ And that’s it. I’m just worried about myself and getting my stuff done. Whether I’m starting or relieving, I’m gonna be up there. We’ve got a lot of good pitchers that you guys see daily. Someone else can be the new Ponce.”
By the “new Ponce,” he means, well, the guy you call up for one day when you need a spot starter, but then send him right back to the minors the next morning. That’s exactly what happened to Ponce de Leon last year—after throwing five innings of one-run baseball on April 23, the Cardinals sent Ponce back to Memphis. He didn’t return to the majors until June.
Not exactly a reward for a job well done.
But by the end of the season, the Cardinals elected to include Ponce de Leon on their postseason roster despite using him only once over the final three weeks of the season—a three-inning appearance during the Cardinals’ 16-inning loss against Arizona. Describing the decision Friday, Mike Shildt said that lone outing on September 24 was enough to convince the team’s decision-makers that Ponce could be trusted with the long-relief role they needed filled for the playoffs.
He forced himself onto the radar. He’s doing the same thing again this spring.
"He was on our postseason roster for a reason," Shildt said. "He's a guy that's very sincere about being not only with us but contributing and being a big part of what we do.
"Clearly he's got that kind of stuff, it plays here, for sure."
As for the role Ponce de Leon might fill in 2020? It’s still a matter of some debate.
“I know he wants to start but limited looks at that stuff is going to be really tough to hit,” Wainwright said of the idea that Ponce de Leon could thrive in just about any role the Cardinals could give him.
When asked whether Ponce de Leon might have the mentality to factor into the ongoing conversation surrounding who will pitch the ninth for the Cardinals, Shildt didn’t jump at the chance to agree with the premise. Ryan Helsley and Gio Gallegos are probably closer to the front of the line for a crack at the closer gig. Shildt is quick to remind reporters—eager in February to slot certain guys into projected bullpen roles—that many of these hurlers are still competing in spring camp as starters. Ponce de Leon is among them.
It’s hard to see, though, how Ponce cracks into the Cardinals’ starting five without another from the group experiencing some sort of setback. Wainwright joins Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson, Carlos Martinez and Kwang Hyun Kim in the cluster projected for those starting spots.
That’d be fine with Ponce; the role isn’t as important to him. The location, though, seems to matter a great deal. If his performance Friday is indicative of what’s to come, Daniel Ponce de Leon looks like a guy who shouldn’t have to spend another night in Memphis, Tennessee.
