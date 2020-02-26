SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Sexting could soon be a required topic in Metro East schools. An Illinois lawmaker sponsored a bill requiring all public schools across the state to teach students about the dangers of sexting.
As social media gets more popular, representative Maurice West believes it's time to have uncomfortable conversations.
He wants all Illinois public schools to teach about the dangers of sexting for grades 6-12.
"That's something kids obviously get in involved in now, so I think it's reasonable to bring that up and teach kids about it,” Charlotte Lewis said. She is a mother to a fifth grader.
"I'm pretty concerned about it, you know everything, even my daughter being 10, even now there's Instagram and all different kinds of social media so think they need to start pretty young,” Lewis said.
If the bill passes, it would require schools to have age-appropriate discussions on sexting including the possible consequences, how to resist peer pressure, and where to get help.
"Obviously I think it would start at home, that's what's most important, but for schools and teachers and faculty to take consideration of that and responsibility is important,” Maegen Beasley said.
News 4 reached out to several school districts in Missouri and Illinois asking if sexting was already part of the curriculum. Parkway, Rockwood and Edwardsville all said yes. We haven’t heard back from other districts.
Dad Maurice Mobley said he'd just want a heads up before his daughter's school discussed sexting.
"I think it all should be addressed in schools. I don't have a problem with it,” Mobley said. "You've got a lot of parents out there that's not even talking to their kids at all about that so you don't want a kid left behind."
We reached out to the Illinois state Board of Education for a comment and were told it hasn't taken a stance yet on the issue.
The bill passed the Illinois House unanimously. It is now headed to the state Senate for debate.
