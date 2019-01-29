ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Due to the dangerously cold temperatures, people across the area say they are putting their mail on hold out of respect for their mail carrier.
Several social media posts claim that people have taken action through the United States Postal Service (USPS) website to put their mail on hold so their mail carriers do not have to brace the below-freezing temperatures.
In some of the social media posts, people say they have taken action to place their mail on hold because “mail carriers are not superheroes.”
The USPS told News 4 they are not requesting people to place their mail on hold. They said mail carriers will attempt delivery for every customer.
The USPS said they also have a safety talk in the morning about recognizing frostbite and wearing proper clothing. The postal service said they are urging mail carriers to take breaks when needed.
If you would like to place your on hold, click here.
