Dangerously cold temperatures keeping warming shelters, Heat Up St. Louis busy

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As St. Louis enters its third day of sub-freezing temperatures, the need for shelter away from the cold is growing.
The Salvation Army's Family Haven houses families in need year-round, but it also offers a warming shelter. This year, it opened early in November and will close in March.
The 24-hour shelter provides meals, snacks and resources to those with a bed.
"More people that are normally okay living on the street, we're seeing them come in because it's just not feasible to survive in this kind of weather," said Lakeysha Fields, Asst. Division of Social Services Director with the Salvation Army.
The shelter normally houses 48 beds for single men and women, but because of COVID-19, the Salvation Army cut its capacity in half.
"We do temperature checks, have a mask policy and provide tests if anyone begins not feeling well," she said. "We're also able to quarantine people if they do test positive."
In addition to limiting capacity, Fields said she's had trouble finding enough staff members to monitor the shelter and provide resources to those staying there.
"It's hard because not many people want to come into a congregate setting during a pandemic," she said.
Those seeking shelter cannot simply show up to the shelter on Page Avenue. First, you must call 2-1-1 and pre-register. As of Friday afternoon, the warming center had six beds open. Residents are only allowed to leave to go to jobs or medical appointments, in an effort to cut down on the transmission of COVID-19.
Heat Up St. Louis, a local non-profit helping those in need of assistance with their utility bills, is also seeing a dramatic rise in need.
"It's very cold out and the need has been significant," said Gentry W. Trotter, founder of Heat Up St. Louis.
Trotter said donations from the public enable the non-profit to assist people with their utility bills, get services turned back on and prevent disconnection.
"We are in constant need of donations," he said. "It is time for the community to step up and help a neighbor out.'"
While Heat Up St. Louis does receive federal money, Trotter said there is a lot of red tape involved, so local donations can be put into action much faster.
"If you know you're going to be in trouble with your utility bill, tell us right away, don't wait until the last minute," he said.
When traditional heating sources are not available, Trotter said people turn to more dangerous options, like space heaters.
"You should never use them with an extension cord," said Lou Hecht, chief of the Crestwood Fire Department. "They have a really high draw of electricity and if you use an extension cord, it can cause a fire just in the cord from getting too hot."
Hecht said it's important to keep curtains, blankets, rugs and other flammable objects away from the space heater. If using a kerosene heater, he recommends cracking a window or door to ensure proper ventilation and reduce the chance of carbon monoxide poisoning.
You can donate to Heat Up St. Louis at this link.
