ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Ottisha Woodard said she had to rearrange her apartment, at Hillcrest Apartments after water damage left mold and stains in her son’s room.
“I had to throw away his headboard and his dresser,” Woodard said.
She said this happened back in May after a rain storm and every time it rains, water flows in.
Since then she said maintenance hasn’t fixed anything.
News 4 reporter Ashli Lincoln went by the office and spoke with management who said they were unaware of this problem.
They said that’s because the current management team was recently assigned to this property.
“It’s been five different property managers and I’ve only been here one year,” Woodard said.
Staff admitted they’ve been trying to catch up with mounting maintenance requests and said somehow Woodard’s request got lost.
After speaking with management News 4 learned they sent a maintenance worker to Woodard’s apartment and the worker found a broken spout could be causing the water leak.
After fixing the spout he sprayed Woodard’s apartment before making final repairs.
“I pay for a two bedroom home not for my child to sleep in the middle of the living room,” Woodard said.
News 4 also reached out to the company that owns this complex, Ballman Management to find out why they keep rotating management staff.
They have not returned our phone calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.