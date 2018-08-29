BEL-RIDGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -
Condemned apartments and dangerous living conditions have caught the attention of city officials in Bel-Ridge.
Residents of building 9003 are being forced to find a new place to live after the building was condemned.
Green stickers reading "not approved for occupancy" have been plastered on numerous front doors.
According to the city the building is ordered closed until "collapsed and rotted stair supports, supports, railings, and concrete deck to second floor" are replaced.
News 4 cameras clearly show crumbling concrete on the second floor deck directly above a laundry room used by tenants.
Dominick Moore said the owners of Springwood owe him a substantial deposit after his unit was condemned.
Moore says he was forced to sleep in his car on Monday night after the complex stopped paying for an extended stay hotel.
According to a notice left for tenants the city of Bel-Ridge requires landlord's to "provide alternative housing to tenants for the period of condemnation until the code violations are remedied."
Moore and other tenants told News 4 apartment management offered to move them to a different apartment complex.
However, several tenants told News 4 they did not feel safe moving to the complex offered up by management.
Brittany Austin lived at the Springwood Apartments with her six year old son, now both are searching for a new home.
Austin's unit was condemned, but she told News 4 issues extend beyond safety.
"The entire time I have lived here I haven't had heating or cooling, the entire year and a half, " she said.
Austin says she is owed a deposit along with August rent because she can no longer live in her apartment.
Some of the tenants are represented by attorney Rob Swearingen of Legal Services of Eastern Missouri.
On Tuesday Swearingen stood outside building 9003 and said, "I was here last week. It looks exactly the same."
Swearingen added, "it sure appears the owner of this complex has been milking the rent and not maintaining the buildings."
He plans to demand compensation for the displaced tenants.
Some of the units are paid for entirely by tenants, others are paid with federal tax dollars in the form of Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers.
Ilana Kilgore is raising two young boys at Springwood Apartments.
Kilgore's unit is not condemned, but her bedroom window is shattered with large pieces of glass still hanging from the frame.
Kilgore says she complained to management in May after "some random person came and broke it out."
She says the window has been broken for approximately "four months" and she is concerned for the safety of her children.
Her entire rent payment is covered by Section 8.
News 4 tried to obtain answers from two workers inside the leasing office, but our crew was directed to call the corporate office.
According to St. Louis County property records the complex is owned by SM T E H.
An online site reveals the company is based in Kansas City and owns multiple apartment complexes in the St. Louis region.
According to the St. Louis County Housing Authority the company received Section 8 payouts totaling $345,000 over the past year for 129 units in the region.
The city of Bel-Ridge has issued more than 300 "tickets" against the owners of the Springwood complex.
Those summons range from "defective gutters" to "refusing to provide alternative housing to tenants for the period of condemnation."
News 4 left a voice mail at the Kansas City corporate office, but so far the newsroom has received no response.
