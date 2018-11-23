JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Jennings residents who live near the intersection of Kinnamore Drive and Old Lucas and Hunt Road say changes need to be made.
Deborah Evans says she’s had to dodge several accidents at this intersection.
She blames faulty design and drivers ignoring stop signs.
“Several collisions have been caused by this,” said Evans.
She says when the light turns green, drivers traveling down Kinnmore ignore the stop sign causing collisions for drivers traveling east and west on old Lucas and Hunt Road.
Evans says she’s reached out to the City of Jennings several times.
A spokesperson for the city told News 4 they place stop signs based measurements and street codes.
They said they plan on sending a person from their public works department to reassess this intersection.
For drivers like Evans they hope a fix comes soon.
“They need to redraft this whole section,” said Evans.
