Tonight: 8. Dangerous cold with wind chills below 0. A Wind Chill Advisory begins at 9 PM north of St. Louis where we could see the lowest wind chill readings from -10 to -15.
Friday: 27. Sunshine and frigid temperatures to start, then warming to the 20s and turning cloudy. Afternoon wind chill readings in the teens. Winds: South 5-10 mph.
Friday Evening: Mid-20s. Scattered snow showers will start in the late afternoon to the northwest and spread east into the metro area. While not a big storm, light accumulations could cause slick roads where we see a little more than a dusting to 1". For now, the best shot for light accumulations appears to be around the St. Louis Metro area and points north. Snow tapers off Friday night.
Saturday: Low 20/High 31.
Slight chance for spotty light snow. Otherwise, not as frigid and mostly cloudy.
Sunday: Low 24/High 37.
Chance for a quick hit of light snow or rain/snow mix. Current timing looks to be morning to midday. Stay tuned as we may still see changes in the track and timing.
