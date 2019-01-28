Tonight: 9. Wind chills 0 to -10. Wind: Northwest 10-20 mph.
Tuesday: 25. Partly cloudy turning cloudy. A quick shot of flurries or very light snow with little to no accumulation from around midday into the afternoon. Otherwise, a cold and breezy day. Wind chills in the afternoon 0 to 10. Winds: Northwest 15-25, gusting to 30 mph.
Wind Chill Advisory for St. Louis Tuesday Evening-Wednesday Early Afternoon. A wind chill warning (due to colder air) for areas north of the St. Louis metro.
Wednesday Morning: -3 (Record is -9 1936). Wind chills -15 to -30 across the area with the coldest readings north of St. Louis. Much of the metro will be feeling -20 to -25 wind chills. Winds: Northwest 15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.
Wednesday: 7. This could be our coldest high temperature in 5 years. Wind chills in St. Louis 0 to -10. A bit colder north. Winds lighten up in the afternoon. Chance for some light snow by evening, right now it looks like little to no accumulation but we will keep you posted. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph.
