Morning Drive: 8. Dangerous cold with wind chills below 0. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect north of St. Louis where the lowest wind chill readings drop to -10 to -15. Mostly clear and dry. Wind: W 4-8 mph.
Friday: 27. Early sunshine gives way to afternoon clouds. A few snow showers are possible from the metro area north. Winds: South 5-10 mph.
Tonight: 19. Not as cold. a few quick snow showers possible.
Saturday: 32. A few spotty snow showers possible. Little if any accumulation expected.
Sunday: 25/37. Mostly cloudy with a chance for for a light mix.
