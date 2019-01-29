This Evening: Teens. A few flurries possible. Frigid and getting colder. Wind chills in the single digits to slightly below zero. Winds: Northwest 15 to 25 mph.
Wind Chill Advisory for St. Louis through Wednesday early afternoon. A wind chill warning (due to colder wind chill values) for areas north of the St. Louis metro.
Tonight into Wednesday Morning: -4 (Record is -9 in 1936). Much of the metro will be feeling -20 to -30 wind chills. Coldest wind chill values will be north of I-70. Winds: Northwest 15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.
Wednesday: 8. Wind chills in St. Louis 0 to -10. Mostly sunny turning cloudy later in the afternoon. Winds lighten up in the afternoon, however any breeze will make it feel below zero for the wind chill. Chance for some light snow by evening. Not everyone gets minor accumulations of 1" or less, but pockets of light snow accumulation could make for a few slick spots Wednesday evening. Best chances appear to be near and southwest of St. Louis for any light snow. Winds: Northwest 5 mph.
Wind Chill Warning continues north of St. Louis through Thursday morning.
Thursday: Low 4/High 25. Cold to start. Warming to more tolerable but still frigid levels. Our high temperature will be near our normal low temperature for the day. Mostly cloudy with a few flurries.
