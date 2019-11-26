ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The live tour of Dancing with the Stars will come to St. Louis in February.
“Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2020” will feature celebrity guests from the 2019 season when it stops at the Stifel Theatre on Feb. 14. “The Office” actress Kate Flannery will also be a special guest for the St. Louis show.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.
