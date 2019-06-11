ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A national campaign is celebrating dads spending little moments with their kids.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, along with the National Responsible Fatherhood clearinghouse, Ad Council and Campbell Ewald have launched a campaign that features fathers dancing alongside their children. The campaign aims to encourage dads to play an active role in their children’s lives.
According to a press release that announced the campaign, studies show that a positive and active presence of fathers plays a central role in their children’s lives.
The #DanceLikeADad campaign focuses on the small, informal moments that bond a father and child.
