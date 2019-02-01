SUNSET HILLS (KMOV.com) - A dance instructor is facing charges for allegedly having sex with an underage student in Sunset Hills.
Nicholas Gates, 40, of East St. Louis is charged with second-degree statutory rape.
Gates is the owner of Hip Hop Foundation Fanatics, where he is also a dance instructor. Police allege that he had sex with one of his students sometime between August 1, 2014 and November 30, 2015. The victim was younger than 17 when the crime occurred.
Sunset Hills Police are asking anyone else who may be a victim of Gates to call them at 314-849-4400.
Gates is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond
