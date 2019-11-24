CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Ballet 314 will use the World’s Fair as a backdrop for its upcoming production of the classic ballet, The Nutcracker.
Robert Poe and Rachel Bodi dreamed up Ballet 314 together. The two formed the non-profit in February with the goal of making ballet available to the entire St. Louis community.
Part of their dream will be realized next month with their production of The Nutcracker, that will include scenes from the 1904 World’s Fair.
The Nutcracker music will be the same but the audience will notice costumes that represent the World’s Fair era.
In keeping the company’s mission, the production includes community members, some who are not professional dancers.
There are about 60 kids who had to audition and 15 adults who will be on stage helping to create their vision.
You can see the World’s Fair-themed Nutcracker Dec. 6-7 at the Chesterfield YMCA Family Theatre.
You can find tickets by clicking here.
