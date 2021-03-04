ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- No injuries were reported in an apparent exchange of gunfire in downtown St. Louis early Thursday morning.
Police were called to the area of 9th and Olive streets on a report of shots being fired just after midnight. Police said they located an Infiniti SUV in the entrance of the St. Louis Parking Garage, which had damaged the gate and several poles.
Shell casings were located on both sides of the streets, police said, indicating shots were exchanged between at least two people.
The window of a nail salon was seen shattered. Police said no injuries were reported and no arrests were made.
The shooting happened moments after a man was found "semi-conscious" blocks away.
