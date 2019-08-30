ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Severe storms brought down trees and hail around the News 4 viewing area Friday afternoon, causing several officials to cancel their events.
News 4 received several reports of water rescues in Webster Groves, Chesterfield and Eureka. There are no confirmed injuries as of now.
One of the hardest hit areas was Sullivan with coin-sized hail, torn roofs and downed tree limbs.
Highway 141 under Highway 44 in Fenton was flooded as heavy rains prompted flash flooding.
Friday night events postponed/canceled
- Kirkwood vs. Jefferson City postponed to Saturday at 1 p.m. and moved to Jefferson City
- Parkway West vs. Parkway South postponed to 8 p.m. Friday
- Marquette vs. Parkway North postponed to 8 p.m. Friday
- McCluer vs. Jennings canceled
- Affton vs. Lutheran South canceled - makeup date TBD
- St. Charles' Riverfest celebration - events start Saturday at noon
- Blues at the Arch canceled
Highway 185 in Sullivan closed down after utility poles were downed due to the storm Friday around 3:30 p.m. Crews closed down the highway to remove electric lines off of the roads.
The severe storms knocked down several trees and ripped off the roof of a skating rink in Sullivan.
Send your storm damage photos to News 4 at share@kmov.com.
