Tornado Gillespie, Illinois

A glimpse of a tornado in Gillespie, Illinois. 

 Credit: Viewer Bev Mor-Katich

STAUNTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Storm damage was reported in areas of Montgomery and Macoupin counties in Illinois as strong storms that contained tornado warnings moved through the area Saturday afternoon.

Viewers reported tornado sightings and hail near Litchfield, Mt. Olive and Staunton.

The storm left damage in the Staunton area, including to well-known Country Classic Car. Police reported down power lines and debris.

Illinois State Police confirmed several people are displaced due to damage in neighborhoods in Macoupin and Montgomery counties.

Authorities in Aurora, Mo, southwest of Springfield reported one person was killed after a storm passed through the area earlier in the day.

