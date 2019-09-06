GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Damage assessments for businesses in Granite City impacted by last month’s flooding begin Friday.
The city is working with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency to conduct the assessments.
Business owners must submit a report of a damage and losses to the city first, by emailing chamilton@granitecity.illinois.gov or calling (618) 980-2284.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.