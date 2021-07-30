DALAS, Tx (KTVT/CBS NEWSPATH) – A Texas home on the market for nearly $1 million is getting a lot of attention.
The home is the biggest and most expensive one on Southview Lane in North Dallas but there’s much more than meets the eye to the mansion at 13299 on the corner of Coit Road.
The home disguises its original purpose as a business. Everything inside, from the reception area to the stark design and features, looks like something you would find in an office park rather than a residential neighborhood.
“Probably the most unusual property that I have ever come across to say the least,” said Dallas Realtor Ace Lahli, who has the tough task of selling the home which has been on the market for three months and listed at $989,000.
Lahli said the builder had a zoning exception for public utility use so it was built to be an electrical switching center before later being leased for medical office data storage. The 6,000-square-foot home has no bedrooms or kitchen and there is one half-bath.
"We’re getting people that are like hey I want to maybe use it as a school, or a data center, or a school for fencing,” said Lahli.
The building has two separate electric grids and three generators that use a variation of diesel and natural gas.
"If you’re getting ready for the zombie apocalypse this could be where you would want to be,” said Lahli.
Despite its limitations, calls expressing interest in the building have been nonstop and the agents expect to eventually find the right buyer.
