ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- People across the country are talking about the murder of a football prodigy from the Metro East. Now, a St. Louis native wants to help with his final send off.
According to multiple reports, Dallas Cowboy running back Ezekiel Elliott reached out to Jaylon McKenzie’s family because he wants to cover the funeral expenses. Wednesday, the slain 14-year-old's mother told News 4 Elliott will be paying for the funeral and she is very grateful.
McKenzie died Saturday night after being hit by a stray bullet. He already had college scholarship offers as an 8th grader.
The Mason-Clark Middle School student was also recently featured in Sports Illustrated magazine as one of the "Six Teens Who Will Rule the Future in Sports."
