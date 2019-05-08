ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- People across the country are talking about the murder of a football prodigy from Belleville, Illinois. Now, a St. Louis native wants to help with his final send off.
According to multiple reports, Dallas Cboy running back Ezekial Elliot reached out to Jaylon’s McKenzie’s family. The St. Louis native wants to cover their funeral expenses.
McKenzie died Saturday night after being hit by a stray bullet. He already had college scholarship offers as an 8th grader.
