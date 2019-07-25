ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day is taking place Thursday.
A $1 of every Blizzard Treat sold at participating locations on July 25 will be donated to local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
Last year, the Dairy Queen in Granite City raised the most money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals throughout the country.
Click here to find a participating Dairy Queen near you.
