(KMOV.com) -- There's nothing like kickin' off the first day of summer with free ice cream!
On Friday, June 21, Dairy Queen is giving away free ice ream to celebrate summer.
All you have to do is download the mobile Dairy Queen app and use a mobile coupon to receive the free deal.
The coupon allows customers to choose from an orange Dreamsicle dipped cone, a chocolate dipped done or a regular vanilla cone.
Customers can download the mobile app here. To find a Dairy Queen location, click here.
