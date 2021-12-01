Daily Wire's Matt Walsh invited to speak at SLU, sparks protests in the streets

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A conservative commentator drew both a large crowd of supporters and protestors ahead of his speech Wednesday night.
Matt Walsh, who works for conservative media outlet, The Daily Wire, was invited to speak at Saint Louis University by a student group in August. SLU's College Republicans worked with Young America's Foundation to secure Walsh as a speaker on campus.
"We haven't had a true conservative speaker on campus since 2017," said Nick Baker, president of SLU College Republicans. "We put out a poll amongst our board and Matt Walsh was the most popular choice."
Soon after, online petitions began circulating in opposition to Walsh, claiming he holds "harmful opinions," promotes "hate speech" and would be a "threat to safety" on campus.
According to Walsh, the speech was originally supposed to take place at a building on campus. However, he took exception to the university's COVID-19 protocols, stating the university wanted him to wear a mask while speaking.
Soon after, Baker said St. Francis Xavier Church on campus volunteered to host the event. But at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Baker said Father Dan White decided to rescind the invitation.
White released this statement:
"St. Francis Xavier College Church has cancelled the speaking event with Matt Walsh, which was scheduled to take place in our ballroom on Dec. 1. Having reviewed many of his public statements, we find them to be in opposition to the teachings of the Catholic Church.
When we initially allowed the event to be scheduled, we were not familiar with his views. Following more scrutiny of his statements, we cannot in good conscious give him a platform to speak. Based on his public remands, we believe that he holds positions contrary to the values of our Catholic faith. His provocation positions on immigration, on communities of color, on Muslims, and on members of the LGBTQ community seem designed to stir anger and resentment, rather than encourage thoughtful dialogue. His statements are in contradiction to Jesus' great commandment to love God and love our neighbor.
We apologize for not having vetted this speaker more thoroughly in advance of scheduling the event; we will be more vigilant in the future.
The Catholic Church, and St. Francis Xavier College Church specifically, welcomes public discourse removed from the hostility and denigration expressed by Mr. Walsh."
St. Louis University tells News 4 while the church is located on campus, it operates independently from the university. It adds the university was not involved in the church's decisions to host or cancel the event.
SLU College Republicans did receive approval through the university's processes to host Walsh, according to a spokesperson.
"I don't think Matt Walsh is some kind of extremist, I think he's pretty normal in mainstream conservative media," said Jacob Porwisz, a student. "So I think it's really important for colleges to accept that, even though they may not agree, I think the first amendment is important and it's very important for students to be able to hear a different perspective."
Wednesday night, a group of protestors blocked traffic and chanted outside of the Coronado, the off-campus venue for the speech. Protestors accused Walsh of being transphobic and racist. Shortly before the speech, Walsh came outside in an attempt to speak with protestors, but was unsuccessful.
The speech, which lasted about an hour and focused heavily on the topic of abortion, took place in front of a sold out crowd.
