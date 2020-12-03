FAIRVIEW HEIGHS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The state-operated coronavirus testing site in St. Clair County has been moved to St. Clair Square Mall.
The county's community-based testing was previously done at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center but moved to the larger space to accommodate demand. Doing testing at the mall will allow for more cars to line up, which could increase the number of people tested at the site daily, health officials said.
When testing was done at the East St. Louis location, 300 specimens were collected every day on average.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said they will continue to have mobile testing teams at locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State Street, every Sunday and Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Testing at the state-operated sites are open to anyone. No appointments are needed, and participants do not need to have insurance to be tested.
Click here for a list of all community-based testing sites.
