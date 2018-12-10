BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man allegedly left his child at home alone while committing a crime in St. Louis County.
Ballwin officers said they were called to the Manchester Police Department after a suspect was arrested for stealing. While officers were talking to the man, he said he left his young child home alone in Ballwin prior to committing the crime.
Officers went to the suspect’s Ballwin home and found a child in a crib. The child was then placed into the care of another relative.
The suspect was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Ballwin police said the incident was also forwarded to the Department of Family Services.
The suspect's identity has not been disclosed by police.
