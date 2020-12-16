(CBC NEWS) – A Canadian father recently showed his support for his young son by getting a tattoo to match his birthmark.
"Me and my sisters played for a little while in the pool and then my dad said, ‘Derek, come over here and I want to show you something,’ and he took off your shirt and then there was a huge tattoo of my birthmark,” recalled Derek Prue.
Derek Prue Sr. knew his son was self-conscious about his birth mark so he decided to get the tattoo so his son wouldn’t be alone.
"It felt good to do it. It was a long process to do it,” Derek Prue Sr. said. I” thought I was going to be like a few hours. It was like 30."
The younger Prue said his father tattoo has given him the confidence to go swimming without his shirt on.
