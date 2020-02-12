BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A parent has been arrested after allegedly bringing a gun onto a school bus in north St. Louis County Wednesday morning. Lisa Bishop said her daughter Brianna was confronted by an angry father with a gun at her school bus stop.
“I was scared, my life just flashed before my eyes,” said Bishop.
She said she knows the parent because her daughter has been in several altercations with two of his kids.
“It was disturbing it seem like every day it’s something, they need to fix this,” she said.
Bishop said the father threatened them with a gun when they first got to the bus stop.
“The dude was like ‘I got a gun, you want to get shot too.’ It’s like he at war with somebody and we didn’t do nothing to him,” Bishop said.
Bishop said when the father saw the girls arguing on the bus that’s when he forced his way on, waving a gun in front of sixth graders.
The father has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon, seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and property damage. News 4 is working to confirm his name before releasing that information.
The Ferguson-Florissant school district said the father was on the bus for about 30 seconds before getting off.
They sent this letter to parents;
Dear Johnson-Wabash Families,
All of our students are safe; however, I need to inform you about an incident involving Bus 541 this morning. In addition to the driver, two monitors were onboard the bus this morning. As the bus approached the stop at Fay and Canyon a fight was in progress. Students boarded the bus. A parent attempted to board the bus, but was denied access by the driver and monitors until he displayed a gun and broke the window in the door. The parent and other adults then boarded the bus and threatened the driver and students. One of the monitors directed students to the back of the bus away from the parent.
The parent encouraged students to fight, and after 37 seconds fled the bus.
The driver then immediately radioed for assistance. Berkeley police and FFSD administration responded to the scene. The suspect has been positively identified and is in custody at this time.
An additional bus was dispatched to transport students to school.
District administration including the Student Services department are at Johnson-Wabash to provide support to students and staff affected by this incident.
FFSD is cooperating fully with Berkeley police in their investigation. Those involved will likely face criminal charges, and students who do not meet the expectations listed in the Student Expectation Code will face consequences from the District.
Your child’s safety is our first priority. Please take a moment to talk with your child about making good choices and the dangerous consequences of making bad choices. Also, please remind your child to report any unsafe situation or rumors to a trusted adult or through our online reporting tool, www.psstworld.com. You can find a link on our district app, school website or directly on the PsstWorld website. As part of our comprehensive safety and security plan we are committed to clear communication between home and school. We will keep you informed of any incidents that occur at school. Please contact me if you have further questions.
Sincerely,
Tangie Francwar
Principal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.