(KMOV.com) — Another week, another example of baseball continuing to shoot itself in the foot.
Reports began to surface Monday morning that, despite previous claims that MLB team owners would not present the MLB Players' Association with a counter-offer for starting up the 2020 baseball season, the owners have done precisely that on Monday. Unfortunately—and it feels like I've said written this story half-a-dozen times already—the latest proposal does not appear to propel the two sides any closer to a deal.
That's because this newest concoction from MLB leaves open the possibility of players earning less money while having to put in more work than previously reported iterations. The proposal would reportedly guarantee the players only 50% of their prorated salaries in a 76-game season. If the postseason occurs, that proportion would elevate for players to 75% of their prorated salaries.
The MLBPA regards today’s offer from MLB to be worse than the league’s last because it shifts greater emphasis on risk sharing in the postseason. Players would receive 50 percent of pro rata if there is no postseason, 75 if there is. @karlravechespn first on a new offer coming.— Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) June 8, 2020
Owners have long been concerned that the possibility of another spike in COVID-19 cases later in the fall could wipe out the MLB postseason, which would cost the owners a hefty portion of their anticipated revenues. To account for this possibility, owners have reportedly tied a considerable portion of the players' 2020 salaries to postseason revenues.
If talks between the league and the players' union do not progress, MLB is reportedly willing to unilaterally enforce a 50-game season for 2020. The league has the power to do this based on the agreement it reached with the players back in March. Whether the players' side would file a grievance in this situation to prevent the season from actually occurring remains to be seen, but in theory, the worst-case scenario for baseball fans would be that short season in the range of 48 to 50 games.
So, to get an idea for how this compares for players, let's dig into the numbers to determine whether the owners' latest offer is actually better than their reported threat to institute a very short season. For the purposes of the exercise, we'll assume the owners would enact a 50-game season, though Jeff Passan reports the actual number could be 48 games.
Under the circumstances of a 50-game season, players would receive full prorated salaries, per the March agreement. Since players would earn full per-game salaries, that means they would receive salary for 50 out of the standard 162 games, which comes out to about 30.86% of their typical salary. For a player whose contract states his salary as $10 million, he would ultimately receive about $3.086 million for playing 50 games in 2020.
Under Monday's reported proposal by MLB, players would receive roughly 75% of prorated salaries of a 76-game season, assuming the postseason takes place as planned in October. Breaking out the calculator, 76 out of a standard 162 games would be 46.9% of a full season. But remember, under this proposal, players would only earn 75% of their prorated salaries from those games. 75% of 46.9% of the season equates to 35.19%—which is the portion of total salary players would actually receive from their original contracts.
Under this scenario, that same player whose contract states his salary as $10 million would actually receive around $3.519 million in 2020—around $433,000 more than the $3.086 million he would receive in a 50-game season with fully prorated salaries.
Of course, playing 76 games instead of 50 would be a 52% increase to his workload, while only receiving a 12% increase to his total earnings. Despite that his overall income would be higher for 2020, his per-game wages would be cut from nearly $62,000 to around $42,000.
Given the financial breakdown above, it's debatable whether the 76-game season being proposed by the owners Monday is actually better than the owners simply dictating a 50-game season. And that's before we factor in what the players would earn in the new proposal if the playoffs are canceled by a second wave of coronavirus.
If the playoffs are wiped out, which the owners consider a distinct possibility, players would reportedly earn 50% of their prorated salaries over a 76-game season. As mentioned above, 76 of 162 games is 46.9% of a normal season. Then cut that number in half to 23.45%, which would be the players' portion of their typical salary under the owners' new offer if the postseason is canceled. In that case, the player whose salary is set at $10 million in a normal year would receive $2.345 million in 2020.
Again, the owners dictating a 50-game season at prorated rates would see that same player receive $3.086 million in 2020. That means Monday's offer could result in the $10 million player earning around $741,000 less to work 26 extra games.
Whether you believe players should simply be grateful for the opportunity to receive such handsome salaries to play a kid's game is wholly irrelevant to the strict mathematical comparison of the two options being presented by MLB owners.
Players are reportedly not fond of the idea that the league would mandate a season as short as 50 games. Monday's reported proposal might actually be even worse.
Though it includes other factors that would potentially benefit players, including the removal of draft-pick compensation for teams that lose free agents this winter, these peripheral factors aren't enough to entice the players into a bad deal. Factoring in the strict finances of the deal, it's hard to see how it represents any actual improvement for players over the deal that would see MLB implement a shorter season.
According to reactions being shared by reported Monday, the players would agree with that disappointing assessment, meaning the two sides still, after all this time, have a long way to go if they intend to reach an agreement.
Like in previous proposal, the player pay decreases to 50% of prorated pay if there’s no postseason. This time it goes to 50 from 75%. Last time to 50% from 60. In any case, player/agent reax to new proposal generally is not positive. Reax ranges from “small step” to “trash”— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 8, 2020
