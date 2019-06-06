ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man who spent 14 hours in the air on D-Day was honored with a standing ovation Thursday.
Ralph Goldsticker was 22-years-old on D-Day. He was a bombardier and navigator on B-17s in World War II when his mission flew over the bloodied waters to the landing beaches of Normandy.
“I dropped 500 pound bombs on our target, heavy gun emplacement,” Goldsticker said. “It was easy on us, not like they had on the ground where real problems were.”
More than 150,000 allied troops crossed, some 13,000 aircraft were deployed.
Exact casualty numbers are impossible, but an estimated 10,000 allied troops were either killed, wounded or declared missing in action, including nearly 7,000 American servicemen.
What was just a job for Goldsticker ended up shifting history. The massive D-Day assault doomed the Nazis and foreshadowed the fall of Adolph Hitler.
“We didn’t realize it at the time, we knew Hitler had to be beaten,” Goldsticker said. “He was terrorizing.”
The Greater St. Louis Honor Flight commemorated the 75th anniversary of the invasion of Normandy Thursday. The group includes six D-day veterans with the humble Goldsticker on hand to be honored.
“I’m just a survivor,” Goldsticker said. “No hero, I did my job like everybody else. It took all of us to win the war.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.