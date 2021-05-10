ST. LOUIS -- The first Run for the Roses that I can remember was in 1968. And I can remember it well, because my father had it on the television, a new model Quasar, with color, that sat on our living room floor, purchased just days before from the Zayre store.
My father had offered me a quarter if I could pick the winner. I consider this my first venture into gambling. After more losses than I care to remember, I do not blame myself for picking losers. I blame my father. But on that derby day, after looking at all of the horses in living color, I did not pick the loser. I settled on the grey horse, Dancer's Image. And when Dancer's Image rolled to victory, I was jumping up and down, and demanded payment promptly. It was a highlight of my youth, a sure sign that I knew how to play the ponies, and eventually a realization that my racing knowledge peaked in third grade.
My euphoria didn't last long.
"Did you hear the news about your horse?" my dad asked a few days later. I shook my head.
"They've disqualified him."
Huh? I didn't understand, but my first thought was what was going to happen to my quarter. This is like finding out you are being hauled into divorce court, and your first thought is what will happen to your 401(k). I had my eyes on the prize early on.
Turns out Dancer's Image failed his drug test. Something called phenylbutazone. The horse who finished second, Forward Pass, was declared the winner. All of this was extremely confusing to a third grader, as I now turned my attention to the court system, where the case dragged on through appeals for years. That was confusing also.
Today, nearly all horses run on phenylbutazone, or "bute," an anti-inflammatory drug. It didn't help Dancer's Image, but dad let me keep my quarter. I should mention at this point that hundreds of horses that I wagered on over the years could easily have passed that test without problem. I know this because they never had to be tested to prove they were righteous in their victory. Only the winners get tested.
Years go by, and "bute" gives way to "andro" or androstenedione, and we learn that Barry Bonds could hit 73 home runs in a single season! And now the question is, who really can pass a urine test?
And that brings us to this year's Derby winner, Medina Spirit, and his Hall of Fame trainer, Bob Baffert, he of the long white hair and lots of Derby winners.
Medina Spirit, like Dancer's Image and Barry Bonds and countless others, had a little something extra in his system as he went wire-to-wire at Churchill Downs. This time, it was something called betamethasone. Have you ever wondered who comes up with these names? Five people sitting around a table, and somebody says "I got it! Let's call it betamethasone!"
Anyway, it's a banned steroid, and it was in Medina Spirit's system. Gave Medina Spirit a nice little advantage over the other horses. Like the ability to hit more home runs than Babe Ruth. And now Medina Spirit is on the verge of being disqualified, like Dancer's Image more than 50 years ago.
So why would Bob Baffert, the Hall of Famer, risk such silliness?
Well, to him, he didn't. His story is that a groom, the person watching over Medina Spirit in his stall before the race, was using cough medicine. And for some reason, known only to the groom, he needed to relieve himself, and chose to do so on some straw in Medina Spirit's stall. This was obviously more convenient to the groom than say, asking an assistant to watch the horse for a minute, and walking a few steps to the men's room. And then, according to Baffert, Medina Spirit ate the straw.
This is where you either laugh or throw up.
Baffert has gone on the attack, blaming the "cancel culture" of today's society. Of course, he doesn't bother mentioning that like his Derby winners, this isn't his first rodeo with banned substances. This is the fifth time in the past 13 months his winners have failed their drug test. The 29th time in his hall of fame career.
Fool me once, Dancer's Image, and shame on you. Fool me 29 times? "Cancel culture?" You might as well just call me stupid and say I know nothing about the ponies.
Bob Cyphers is a News 4 producer and resident horse racing aficionado
