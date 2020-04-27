SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A bicyclist who was hit by driver in south St. Louis said he can’t believe he survived after the crash sent him airborne.
Joe Oder was two miles into his 25-mile trek when a driver in a dark sedan on the wrong side of street hit him head on near the intersection of Eulena and Eichelberger Wednesday morning. Surveillance cameras showed the impact that sent Oder into the air.
READ: Driver slams into bicyclist and leaves the scene in South City
“If you showed me that and I didn’t know what it was, I’d say ‘Oh that rider is dead, he couldn’t have survived,” Oder said. “I don’t have a strong recollection of anything but when I see that video, he just comes in without hesitation and into my lane.”
The video shows the dark sedan speed off, and the driver is still at-large. Oder suffered a fractured spine, cracked rib, a hole in his lung and severe bruising. He spent two nights at Saint Louis University hospital.
“That bicycle helmet literally saved my life,” he said.
The helmet that he has worn for four years is still intact but slightly dented; bent tires and the twisted handle bar on his bike paint the picture of his near-death experience.
For the last five years, Oder has worked as a server at Pietro's Restaurant in South City. He was laid off due to COVID last month. While he said insurance and unemployment checks will help with medical costs, he said it won't cover the entire expense.
Pietro's owner John Iovaldi said he saw the video of Oder on his bicycle and felt compelled to help.
"He's already out of work with the COVID situation and to have this on top of it, I don't know how the poor guy is doing but we're going to do our best to help him out," Iovaldi said.
Wednesday, the restaurant will dedicate all proceeds to help Oder with medical expenses. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is offering curbside service only. Iovaldi said the Pietro's family is happy to help but said they are working with limited staff. While he's anticipating a busy and successful day, he's asking customers to have patience as they work to fulfill every order.
"This was something easy for us to do, and something we can actually do to help Joe out and it's something we want to do and hopefully get him back on his feet," Iovaldi said.
Oder said he wants the driver held responsible for what happened.
“I am laying in the part of the street where he should have been driving and if that were the case, we wouldn’t be having this conversation,” he said.
Oder said he won’t be able to ride his bike again for at least two months.
A GoFundMe page has also been created to help Oder pay his medical expenses.
