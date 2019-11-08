ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A university in St. Louis is touting a new accreditation that could help attract students and land them in-demand jobs.
Most people start their day checking social media, use online banking, and plug in personal information into their phone without a second thought. That dependence on our online lives is a hacker's dream. The need to protect people and companies from online hackers means more cybersecurity jobs are being created.
Leaders at Fontbonne University believe more students will seek out their cybersecurity program now that it has been accredited by the Computing Accreditation Commission (CAC) of ABET, the global accreditor of college and university programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering and engineering technology. Fontbonne is one of only seven schools with this accreditation.
"I knew I would never have to struggle looking for a position," said Noland Crane, a junior in the program at Fontbonne. "It definitely makes it easier to land a higher paying job."
His professor, Dr. Zahid Anwar, said this is a market that is only going to grow.
"Cyber security is now everyone's business. Everyone needs to be aware of it," said Dr. Anwar. "Everyone needs workers that are skilled in cyber security, to help them better prevent hackers."
Leaders at Fontbonne told News 4 the new accreditation should help attract students and help them get jobs in a variety of fields.
"We are students go into many different roles, not just preventing hackers. We are seeing students go into forensics, audit. we are seeing them go into cryptography, analytics," said Dr. Anwar, noting they have a 100 percent placement rate.
Crane is already putting what he is learning into practice.
"There is a lot more caution about what I post on social media, what I text people, what I Snapchat. You should definitely be aware of the capabilities hackers have to manipulate data and steal it and use it against you," said Crane.
