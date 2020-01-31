ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Central West End neighborhood bar will relocate some time this spring.
Brennan’s located at 4659 Maryland announced Friday they will be moving around the corner to a more spacious space within their current building.
“Though the original Brennan’s space has treated us well over these last 17 years, the current layout limits our abilities as a bar and restaurant,” said owner Kevin Brennan.
The new space will be 314-316 N. Euclid Avenue, and will feature double the square footage on the ground floor, a new basement hi-fi bar and lounge, and a second floor private cigar club.
As part of the transition, Brennan’s will make upgrades to its food menu, bar program and service.
The current location will remain open until at least April 15, and the new location is slated to open this spring.
