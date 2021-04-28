ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One of the most acclaimed high schools in Missouri is basking in national recognition Wednesday. According to U.S. News and World Report, Metro Academic and Classical High School in the Central West End is the best high school in the state.
The report's rankings are based on factors like graduation rates and college readiness. Metro Academic and Classical High has a 100 percent participation rate in AP courses.
Several other area high schools are on the list, including Ladue Horton Watkins High comes in at number three. Clayton High School ranks fourth, and Kirkwood Senior High rounds out the top five.
