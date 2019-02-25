ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It’s give back day in the Central West End Wednesday.
On Feb. 27, those who shop and dine at select Central West End businesses will have a portion of their money donated to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Participating businesses will donate 10 percent of the days’ sales to Shriners.
Here’s a list of participating businesses:
- The Cup
- Citizen Park: Resident Fundraiser
- Drunken Fish: 10% of lunch sales from 11 AM- 2 PM
- Duane Reed Gallery
- Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
- Mission Taco Joint
- Paul Mitchell The School St. Louis
- Provisions St. Louis
- Revive Tan
- Steel Wheels
- Taste of Lebanon: 10% of lunch sales from 11 AM- 4 PM
- Yellowbelly
