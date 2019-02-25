Cash Register generic
Pixabay

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It’s give back day in the Central West End Wednesday.

On Feb. 27, those who shop and dine at select Central West End businesses will have a portion of their money donated to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Participating businesses will donate 10 percent of the days’ sales to Shriners.

Here’s a list of participating businesses:

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.